Peabo Bryson, ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Singer, Dead at 75

American singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson, wearing a tuxedo and bow tie, and Canadian singer Celine Dion, who wears an orange dress, in the 20th Annual American Music Awards press room at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 25th January 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Peabo Bryson, the velvety-voiced R&B tenor passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday (June 2).

A cause of death has not yet been released, however, the singer reportedly suffered a stroke over the weekend and was being treated.

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” his family said in a statement. “He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

“For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments,” the statement continued. “His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.

“In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the family shared. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Bryson was best known for duetting with Céline Dion on the title track to Disney’s 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast, and with Regina Belle on “A Whole New World” from 1992’s Aladdin. Both recordings won Grammys, Oscars and Golden Globes.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson in Greenville, South Carolina on April 13, 1951, he got his start as a teenager singing for local group Al Freeman and the Upsetters. It was Freeman who gave him the nickname “Peabo,” after struggling to pronounce his name properly.

Bryson released his debut album, Peabo, in 1976, featuring background vocals by Luther Vandross and Cissy Houston. The album caught the ear of Capitol Records, and he was quickly compared to idols such as Sam Cooke and Nat King Cole.

He scored some chart hits like “Reaching for the Sky” and “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” but it was through duets that Bryson would earn his reputation, releasing albums with Natalie Cole and Roberta Flack.

In 1991, he was brought in to sing Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” along with Dion, a newcomer in the U.S. at the time, to put more of an established name behind it. The song helped launch Dion’s career, and earn her first top 10 hit in the U.S. and UK.

“Beauty and the Beast” earned the singers two Grammys for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, and took home Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

The following year, he was recruited to sing another duet for Disney, Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World” along with Regina Belle. Once again he won a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, along with an Oscar and Golden Globe.

Bryson also sang both national anthems at the 1992 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves in his home state of Georgia.

On her socials, Dion paid tribute to Bryson, writing, “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed…"

Bryson last performed on May 2 in Fayetteville, GA with Jeffrey Osborne. He was scheduled to release a new album titled Grace, produced by the legendary Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and also publish a new memoir sometime this year.