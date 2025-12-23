The nonprofit organization, which oversees cardiovascular medical research in the U.S., advises that the correct tempo for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) falls in between 100 and 120 per minute. Pearl Jam's 1991 anthem "Even Flow" has a temp of 105 bpm (beats per minute), making it the right pace in which you can administer chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths.

On the org's Instagram account, they posted the fact, saying, "Break out the flannel shirts and ripped jeans and turn on some 'Pearl Jam,' and learn how to save a life with Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of 'Even Flow.'”

Other new additions to the list of songs they found worked well for hands-only CPR include Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-baiting "Not Like Us," Bad Bunny’s "El Clúb."

Of course, there is a long list of songs that can help you in an emergency, like Charli XCX's "360," BTS' "Dynamite," Dua Lipa's "Levitating," and how could we possibly forget, the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive."