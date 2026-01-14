The original series soundtrack, composed entirely by Chicoutimi, Quebec's Peter Peter (real name Peter Jones), will include 34 tracks from the show, including the recently-released songs “Rivalry” and “It’s You.”

The soundtrack for the steamiest, most talked-about show on television is set to get a release. Peter Peter's soundtrack to Crave's Heated Rivalry will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday, January 16, Billboard reports .

Based on Rachel Reid’s best-selling Game Changers book series, Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as rival major league hockey players turned lovers, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose secret fling, ignites into an all-consuming blaze, and culminates in a powerful love story.

The series, created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), has become wildly popular since it premiered at the end of November 28. The buzz led to it getting picked up by HBO Max in the U.S. and other regions, and quickly get greenlit for a second season.

About the soundtrack, Tierney told Billboard, “From the first day I started writing the show, I knew music would be as integral to the series as the actors themselves, and Peter’s work was what I had on repeat. His original score doesn’t just sit underneath the story; it carries the emotion, the rhythm and the pulse of the show. I honestly can’t imagine this series without it. Peter’s music is completely woven into what the show is and how the story comes alive on screen.”

“The music I composed for Heated Rivalry uncovered a side of me I wasn’t certain I possessed, yet one I had always quietly wished was there,” Peter explained to Billboard. “I’d never allowed myself such latitude in composition before. Jacob and Rachel [Reid] deserved the very best of me, so I gave them every ray of light I had.”

Along with the digital release, a vinyl edition of the soundtrack is expected to follow at some point via Milan Records/Sony Music.