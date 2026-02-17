The 45-year-old rapper's signature look has attracted many of his fans recently to start wearing bald caps, sunglasses and faux goatees in tribute to him at his concerts. London seems to have taken it to the next level, however.

Pitbull is preparing to make history this summer when he headlines the BST Hyde Park show in London on July 10. He will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

“Maybe out of 20,000 people coming to the show, 30,000 coming to show, you’ll see a thousand,” Mr. Worldwide told the Associated Press last year. “We jumped the pond and we ended up in London and it was just something else. It was definitely a whole new movement, took it to a whole new level."

Setting this record was the brainchild of BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James, who thought of it live on air as soon as the concert was announced. James immediately reached out to Pitbull, who was obviously on board to take the challenge and work with BST Hyde Park to make it happen.

“It’s official. Let’s make history," they posted on socials. "After the idea was championed by @gregjames on @BBCR1, we’re on a mission to secure a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps and Pitbull needs YOU there in London’s Hyde Park on Friday 10 July. Let’s have a real good time! Dale.”

In response, Pitbull said, “Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park. Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support. More than anything, we just want to say thank you. Dale!”

Kesha will be supporting Pitbull at the show, along with more acts to be announced later. So maybe we get a performance of "Timber" with Kesha in a bald cap??