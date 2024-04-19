In a suit filed yesterday (April 18) against Pharrell’s company, PW IP Holdings, attorneys for P!NK (real name Alecia Moore) argue that Pharrell is trying to register a trademark that is “likely to cause confusion, mistake and/or deception” with her professional name.

P !NK is taking legal action against Pharrell Williams for attempting to acquire a trademark over the term "P.Inc."

Additionally, the complaint points out that P!NK's company, Lefty Paw Print, currently holds a variety of trademarks in her name.

Pharrell's lawyers clarified that the trademark was registered to cover services such as “promotional marketing services in the field of music.”

While P!NK and Pharrell have never released any music together (and likely will not after this!), the two did serve as mentors together for season 10 of The Voice.

This is the second lawsuit Pharrell has faced over this trademark attempt. Last month, Victoria's Secret, the lingerie retailer with its own PINK line, took similar action against the music mogul, claiming the "P.Inc" trademark is "highly similar to, and is the phonetic equivalent of, opposer’s ‘PINK’ marks.”

Earlier this month, Pharrell was sued by his former production partner Chad Hugo after trying to secure their Neptunes trademark for streaming music, music videos plus other content, and live performances.