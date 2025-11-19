NBC4 News reports that police have revealed Celeste's death to have "likely occurred in the springtime and that d4vd likely had help in dismembering and disposing of the body."

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified singer d4vd as a suspect in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to a source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The same source adds that the 22-year-old musician has not been cooperative in the investigation, which contradicts the initial report that he had been fully cooperating with authorities.

TMZ adds that its source also confirms that "investigators are looking at d4vd as a suspect," and that Rivas' death is being investigated as a homicide, even though the medical examiner has not yet determined a cause or manner of death, as they're still awaiting toxicology results.

In addition, TMZ reports that the LAPD learned that around the time of Rivas' death, d4vd travelled to a remote part of Santa Barbara County late at night and stayed there for several hours.

On September 8, police in Los Angeles discovered the dismembered, decomposing body of 15-year-old girl in an abandoned Telsa that was registered to d4vd. The victim has been identified as Celeste Rivas.

d4vd and Rivas had reportedy known each other since she was only 11 years old. Social media posts and screenshots from Discord have shown them interacting, as well as sporting the same finger tattoo that reads "Shhh." An alleged leaked demo by d4vd that appears to be called "Celeste" further links him to the victim.

