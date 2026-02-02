Post Malone and Jelly Roll are bringing back the BIG ASS Stadium tour this spring and summer.
The two country superstars are reuniting for a sequel to last year's stadium tour, bringing along Carter Faith as a support act.
The 25-date tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, FL on April 10, and includes two Canadian dates: Toronto's Rogers Stadium on June 16 and Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 24.
Fans can sign up now until February 4 at 11:59PM EST for a presale at Ticketmaster, which begins Friday, February 6 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will happen at 10:00AM local time on Tuesday, February 10.
The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 Dates:
4/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival
4/26 Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival
5/13 El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
5/16 Albuquerque, NM @ Boots In The Park Festival
5/19 Waco, TX @ McLane Stadium
5/23 Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium
5/26 Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium
5/29 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
5/31 Panama City Beach, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam
6/5 Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
6/7 Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Fest
6/9 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
6/12 Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
6/16 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
6/20 Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Festival
6/22 East Hartford, CT @ Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
6/25 Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field
6/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
6/30 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium #
7/11 Fayetteville, AR @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
7/15 Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
7/17 Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium
7/21 Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
7/24 Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
7/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
# no Jelly Roll