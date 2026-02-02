The two country superstars are reuniting for a sequel to last year's stadium tour , bringing along Carter Faith as a support act.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are bringing back the BIG ASS Stadium tour this spring and summer.

The 25-date tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, FL on April 10, and includes two Canadian dates: Toronto's Rogers Stadium on June 16 and Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on July 24.

Fans can sign up now until February 4 at 11:59PM EST for a presale at Ticketmaster, which begins Friday, February 6 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will happen at 10:00AM local time on Tuesday, February 10.

The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 Dates:

4/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival

4/26 Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

5/13 El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

5/16 Albuquerque, NM @ Boots In The Park Festival

5/19 Waco, TX @ McLane Stadium

5/23 Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium

5/26 Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium

5/29 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

5/31 Panama City Beach, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam

6/5 Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

6/7 Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Fest

6/9 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

6/12 Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

6/16 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

6/20 Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Festival

6/22 East Hartford, CT @ Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

6/25 Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

6/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

6/30 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium #

7/11 Fayetteville, AR @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

7/15 Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

7/17 Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium

7/21 Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

7/24 Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

7/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

# no Jelly Roll