In an interview with Billboard , just before he headlined the Sunday night of Coachella, the rapper turned country star dropped the news that he already has the follow-up to 2024's, F-1 Trillion .

Post Malone has revealed that he has another country album set to release "very, very soon."

“We’ll have some music releasing very, very soon," he teased. “[My band] they’re f**king killing it... I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

Post has been spending time in Nashville, kicking it with friends like Ernest, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett, to name a few. “We just have fun. We just sit and f**king talk and make songs," he said. "And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”

So far he said he's “made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which one’s rock, and which one’s sock.”

As for why he's making another country record, as opposed to hip-hop or pop, Post explained that for the time being he's having fun with that genre.

"I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on [F-1 Trillion]," he said. "And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. And we’re going to attempt to do it again. I’m excited to keep going.”