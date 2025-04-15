Post Malone has revealed that he has another country album set to release "very, very soon."
In an interview with Billboard, just before he headlined the Sunday night of Coachella, the rapper turned country star dropped the news that he already has the follow-up to 2024's, F-1 Trillion.
“We’ll have some music releasing very, very soon," he teased. “[My band] they’re f**king killing it... I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”
Post has been spending time in Nashville, kicking it with friends like Ernest, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett, to name a few. “We just have fun. We just sit and f**king talk and make songs," he said. "And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”
So far he said he's “made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which one’s rock, and which one’s sock.”
As for why he's making another country record, as opposed to hip-hop or pop, Post explained that for the time being he's having fun with that genre.
"I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on [F-1 Trillion]," he said. "And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. And we’re going to attempt to do it again. I’m excited to keep going.”