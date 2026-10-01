Power to the People Festival Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews to Stream Live on YouTube This Saturday

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has assembled an all-star lineup for his music festival, Power to the People, that takes place this Saturday (October 3) at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed live on MS NOW’s YouTube channel starting at 1:00PM EST.

The impressive roster of artists performing on the day includes Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Nathaniel Rateliff, Killer Mike, Serj Tankian, Stephen Stills, Mike McCready, Brittany Howard, Taylor Momsen, Geezer Butler, The Linda Lindas, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Matt Cameron, State Radio, Scott Ian, grandson, The Last Internationale and The Neighborhood Kids.

Jack Black will also perform with Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss, with Shepard Fairey (OBEY) spinning a DJ set.

Described as “a celebration of peace, love, justice, music and community action,” Power to the People is about spreading the message of “the power everyday human beings have when they come together — through music, art, community and action — to shape our country and our planet on, and beyond, Election Day.”

The concert will feature intimate, collaborative performances across two stages, plus the Freedom Village — an immersive space where nonprofits and community partners highlight ways to get involved through civic engagement, grassroots organizing and mutual aid.

The concert will donate proceeds from all ticket sales to VoteRiders, a pro-democracy, pro-voter organization working to restore and strengthen democracy by eliminating confusing and restrictive ID-related barriers to the ballot box, and HeadCount, who will also be on site to help fans register to vote and learn more about how to participate in upcoming elections.