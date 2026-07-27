Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Is Heading To Broadway In 2027

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 4: American singer Prince (1958-2016) performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Prince’s classic 1984 film Purple Rain is being adapted into a musical for the stage, with its Broadway debut set for 2027.

Announced on the 42nd anniversary of the film’s theatrical release, the adaptation of Purple Rain will run at the Majestic Theatre in New York City, beginning with preview shows on March 12, 2027 before opening on April 12.

The story follows “a young musician, tormented by an abusive situation at home, [who] must contend with a rival singer, a burgeoning romance, and his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.”

The musical will be directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), and written by playwright Peter Duchan (Dogfight). Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams is in charge of choreography, with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, with longtime Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes serving as music advisers.

Fans can now sign up for early access here. Tickets go on sale this September.

“Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we’ve ever had,” producer Orin Wolf said in a statement. “What he accomplished with ‘Purple Rain’ in 1984 — the song, the album and the film — is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level. It will be every bit as exciting for audiences today as it was when we first heard these songs on our boom boxes.”