According to Harrison (née Manley-Shaw), the impact of having his song featured in the series that everyone everywhere is talking about is "absolutely next level." In fact, the way he tells it, the sync may have even saved his career.

UK dance producer Harrison is one of several artists to receive a major boost from the success of Crave's Heated Rivalry , which prominently used his EDM remix of t.A.T.u.'s 2002 pop anthem "All The Things She Said."

"I didn't know I was even going to be doing music anymore," he tells iHeartRadio Canada's Ruby Carr. "And now, I mean, I can tell you, I'm coming to Canada in March. I'm going to be coming all across all of Canada and doing shows kind of everywhere. It’s what I always wanted. Absolutely crazy!'

The last two months has seen an unparalleled surge in basically everything Heated Rivalry-related. Harrison has witnessed his song being used by everyone, from fans who follow the lead stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, to even A-list celebs like Jennifer Lopez, who used the song in an Instagram Story ahead of the Golden Globes.

"I made the song back in 2021, just after COVID," he says. "I've been making music for a long time up to that point and it did okay for like normal things, but this is colossal. This is a worldwide record now. It doesn't belong to me anymore. It belongs to a whole bunch of people. It's amazing. Everywhere they go, they're just using my song as the unofficial theme song or whatever to where they go and it just spreads all over TikTok. We're at hundreds and hundreds of millions of plays now. It's really surreal. It really is."

While his song was used in the series, it is important to know if Harrison has binged all six episodes of Heated Rivalry. Has he?

"I watched it right in the beginning. I had to," he explains. "Obviously getting all these messages from my song being in the show, there was a point of like, ‘Okay, what's going on? I need to understand the context.’ So it wasn't enough to just watch the scene. I had to go back to watch forward but it had already been spoiled because I'd already been sent that video. I wish I got to see it like everybody else did, you know?"

Since he has become a huge fan like everyone else, praising Williams and Storrie for all that they have done waving the flag for the ground-breaking series, which led to the two stars carrying the Olympic torch in Feltre, Italy on Sunday (January 25).

"I think the actors are fantastic," Harrison says. "First off, they’re amazing ambassadors just for humanity. But more importantly, did you see that they're now Olympic torchbearers? It's really great when like good things happen to good people and I think that they both really deserve it."

But Williams and Storrie aren't the only ones to involved with the Winter Games. Harrison received a request of his own that will most definitely take his song to yet another level.

"The Olympics contacted me about using the music," he reveals. "NBC asked me whether they could use my song to promote the figure skating. So it's just crazy. I mean, you've got to imagine how big this song is just becoming now. It's just really surreal!"

