According to a press release, This Music May Contain Hope , which features current hit "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" will be “set in 4 ‘seasons’ with each side of the vinyl being a different season, [and] takes listeners on a sonic journey that begins with darkness and ends with light.”

RAYE has announced she will be releasing her second album, This Music May Contain Hope , on March 27.

In a statement, RAYE had this to say about the album: “Music is medicine, I’ve always said that. I guess I’m in the process of making medicine for myself that I can share with the world. I want us all to say to ourselves that it’s going to be all right, and I’m going to have faith in the seeds that I’ve planted beneath the snow. I wanted to create something that is a hug, bed or soft place for that person who needs it.”

In a recent interview with ELLE, RAYE shared that the album has a different feel to it than her debut.

“A lot of My 21st Century Blues, I was up in the clouds, rolling a blunt,” she said. “I like that I’ve come down to earth to write these lyrics. I prefer myself like this. I’ve found discipline and abstinence in my life, and it’s a beautiful thing. I’ll have a nice glass of wine every now and then, but I’m no longer drinking to fix or bury or numb or escape.”

This Music May Contain Hope will arrive just days after the 28-year-old UK star embarks on a North American tour that includes stops in Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on April 2, Montreal's Place Bell on April 12 and Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 13.