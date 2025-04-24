According to a press release, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante will actually appear as marionette versions of themselves in an episode titled "Can't Stop," named after the Chili Peppers' 2002 hit, in which Fincher will recreate the band's 2003 performance at Ireland's Slane Castle.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be starring in a new episode of Netflix's series Love, Death + Robots with David Fincher directing.

In a trailer released today (April 24), a brief snippet reveals the band as string-puppets flying high in the air above the 100,000 fans (also puppets) that attended the concert. A group of fans also appear to lift their shirts and flash them.

While Fincher has mostly built his name directing edgy, big budget feature films like Fight Club, Gone Girl and The Social Network, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, he first got his start directing music videos for Madonna ("Vogue"), George Michael ("Freedom 90!") and Aerosmith ("Janie's Got A Gun").

"Can't Stop" is one of ten new episodes set to drop on May 15 when Love, Death + Robots returns for its fourth season. Watch the trailer below.