Originally launched in 2014 in Washington, DC, All Things Go "brings together 16 artists shaping the next generation of music and culture for the best weekend of the year. From the first artist on, to the headliner, every set matters."

The All Things Go Festival has revealed its lineup for the inaugural Toronto edition, with Reneé Rapp and Kacey Musgraves headlining the two-day concert at Budweiser Stage on October 4 and 5.

Other artists set to perform in Toronto that weekend include Remi Wolf, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Julia Wolf, ELIO and Emei on the Saturday, and Role Model, Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Valley, Joy Oladokun, Alemeda and Baby Nova on the Sunday.

A fan presale will begin this Thursday, June 26 at 10:00AM EST, with the public onsale following the next day, Friday, June 27 at at 10:00AM EST. More information can be found here.

All Things Go, which intentionally focuses on "female and non-binary-led lineups, and [cultivate] diverse, inclusive spaces within the music community," will also hold three-day festivals in Columbia, Maryland (near DC) and New York City the weekend before.

For the Toronto date, ATG will be partnering with Live Nation Women, as a commitment to "championing women and expanding opportunities for emerging talent across the live music landscape," says Ali Harnell, Live Nation Women President and Chief Strategy Officer. "This partnership goes beyond the festival — it’s about creating platforms where a wide range of artists and stories can be seen and heard.”

See the full lineup below.