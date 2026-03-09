The shooting took place at around 1:21PM EST on Sunday (March 8) in the Post Office neighbourhood of Beverly Hills. The police department arrested a 30-year-old woman and took her into custody.

A woman fired multiple shots at the Beverly Hills mansion owned by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, according to the Los Angeles Times .

One round reportedly penetrated the wall of the house, while other bullets struck the gate and an RV parked in the driveway.

Rihanna was reportedly in her home at the time of the shooting, however, it is unknown whether Rocky, their daughter and two sons were also present. No injuries were reported, according to LAPD Police Sergeant Jonathan de Ver.

The police allege that the suspect fired ten rounds at the house from inside a white Tesla, parked across the street from the home's front gate, and then fled the scene. Her vehicle was located approximately 12km away in a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where she was apprehended by police.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” LAPD spokesperson Armen Arias told the press.

The suspect's identity has not yet been revealed, nor has a motive for the shooting.