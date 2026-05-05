Flaunting this year's dress code, “ Fashion is Art ,” all guests were asked to serve as something of a blank canvas themselves - and no one held back.

The stars shined bright and loud at the Met Gala 2026 in New York City Monday night (May 4), as the biggest names in the world of music, film, sports, fashion and art appeared on the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Following the Met's current exhibition, “Costume Art,” which explores the “centrality of the dressed body” through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the museum's extensive collection, everyone was dressed to impress.

From the worlds of entertainment, sport, and fashion, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour served co-chaired the fête, with Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz co-chairing the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee. Additionally, event members included Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Among the A-listers to appear on the carpet were Rihanna, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, a very mature looking Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, Cardi B, Gracie Abrams, sombr, Madonna, SZA, Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, and many more.

And while the highly rumoured debut of BTS did not happen, plenty of K-pop idols were in attendance, including aespa’s Karina and Ningning, all of BLACKPINK - LISA, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé - as well as Oscar winner EJAE (HUNTR/X).

See some of the best looks below.