The 37-year-old and her partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together, which was first discovered as the pop star was en route to the event in New York City.

“It feels amazing, you know,” A$AP Rocky, one of the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs, said to reporters. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

“Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless,” Rocky told the Associated Press. “Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

The couple have two sons together: RZA (born in May 2022) and Riot (born in August 2023).

Rihanna made a splash with her second pregnancy in 2023, revealing a bump during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII hafltime show.