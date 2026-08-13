Riley Green Buys Guitar From Marketplace, Picks It Up Himself

You never know who is going to buy your stuff when you list it on Facebook Marketplace. It could turn out to be a genuine country superstar.

That’s what happened to Shane Allen of Panama City Beach, Florida earlier this month. Allen listed a cherished Gibson J-45 acoustic guitar for sale on the site and upon selling it, learned that the buyer was none other than country singer Riley Green.

Allen, who owns and operates Front Beach Softwash, shared his story on Facebook through his company’s page.

“Didn’t really wanna sell this girl, but thought i would throw it on marketplace,” he wrote. “When i got to the place that i agreed-upon meeting spot, it turned out to be Riley Green himself who was interested in buying it.”

Allen admits he didn’t actually expect Green to be the one to show up and collect the guitar. But the meeting meant the world to him.

“Let me tell ya folks. This guy didn’t have to meet up with this regular Joe,” he continued. “Heck he could have sent anybody to buy my guitar! Instead he invited me to meet him and look at guitar. When i seen that he was the one buying it, well it made selling it feel a little better! I hope to see him throwing them pic marks on her soon. There will be another J-45 in this guys future.. Thanks Duckman!”

Green is currently on his Damn Country Music Tour, where he may even pull out that J-45 for a song or two.

He was scheduled to perform in Calgary next week at Country Thunder Alberta, however, the event was cancelled due to active construction surrounding the festival site and new restrictive sound limitations.