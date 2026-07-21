Robbie Williams Responds to Rumours of Cocaine Use During World Cup Interview

19 July 2026, United States, East Rutherford: Soccer, Men's, 2026 World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Argentina, New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. British singer Robbie Williams will perform at the pre-World Cup Final show. PLEASE NOTE: In accordance with FIFA regulations, these images may be used exclusively for editorial purposes. Commercial use is prohibited. Furthermore, no video-like sequences may be created, and no alterations may be made to the image, whether in the foreground or background. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Robbie Williams has addressed the rumours about a white substance that fell onto his microphone during a live World Cup interview on Sunday (July 19).

A clip showing what many people assumed was cocaine fall from the 52-year-old’s nose as he was speaking on with MagentaTV. While speaking, Williams noticed the substance and removed it with his finger, only to inadvertently rub it on his forehead, where it sat for the remainder of the segment.

Some viewers were quick to point out what they thought was cocaine and post the clip online, which went viral across social media.

The English pop star’s struggles with substance abuse is no secret. He was fully candid about his problems in the Netflix docuseries, Robbie Williams, admitting, “I was ingesting everything I could get my hands on - ecstasy, cocaine, drinking. I’m literally drinking like a bottle of vodka a night before going into rehearsals, so that’s happening every night.”

Addressing the claims, a shirtless Williams posted what appeared to be a confessional video from his bed on Instagram, clearing the air about what exactly happened.

“I’d just like to apologize for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday, it was deeply unprofessional,” he said. “And people worried about me, but, it’s OK because I had several more.”

With a cheeky grin on his face, Williams then began laughing and stuck out his tongue to reveal a couple of breath mints.

He captioned the video, “Just woke up and feeling…. Mint 😀 x.”

Of course, Robbie Williams was one of the many performers on the day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. At the closing ceremony, he sang “Desire,” one of this year’s FIFA anthems, with Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini.