The 80-year-old singer will be performing in the coveted "tea time legends slot" on the main stage right next to WaterAid’s "Boombox Bog ," which will be playing some of his biggest hits as well as specially recorded water-themed messages voiced by Stewart.

Rod Stewart has co-designed a leopard print toilet in the shape of a giant boombox to coincide with his performance at this year's Glastonbury festival this weekend.

In a statement, Stewart said, “I’ve spent my life singing to packed arenas and festival crowds, but nothing hits a high note quite like clean water and a decent loo. They might not be sexy, but they’re life-changing."

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with WaterAid to bring our funky Boombox Bog to Glastonbury Festival and shine a light on the importance of these everyday essentials that millions still live without," he continued. "Together, we’re creating change that’s gonna last forever.”

WaterAid is an international not-for-profit seeking to provide everyone with clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene. The organization has supporting water and sanitation services

“We’re so grateful to Rod for helping share the amazing power of clean water and a decent toilet with the funkiest loo at Glastonbury Festival," said Jennie York, executive director of communications and fundraising, WaterAid. "It’s a fun and engaging way to celebrate the wonderful things that can happen if everyone has these basic needs met."

Stewart has teased that his 90-minute set on June 29 is set to feature some special guests, including his old Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood.

Take a tour of the giant loo below.