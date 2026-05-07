Liberty Oak View Entertainment (LOVE), which looks after the culinary and beverage services at the stadium, has revealed specially designed menu items for artists playing the venue, including Bruno Mars, Luke Combs, Mumford & Sons and AC/DC.

Rogers Stadium is rolling out a new menu featuring exclusive artist-inspired food and drinks for its upcoming season of concerts.

During the five shows for Bruno Mars’ Romantic Tour, which begin May 23, fans will be able to chow down on some "Uptown Funky Fries," which come layered in caramelized onions, a secret sauce and cheese. They can wash it down with a version of Mars' favourite cocktail called the Hollywood Colada, made of Captain Morgan white rum, Malibu coconut rum, chipotle pineapple syrup, acidified coconut water, a dash of absinthe and a dash of salt.

Over the course of Luke Combs' two-night stand on June 5 and 6, concertgoers can try a cup of "Fast Car Fuel," which is comprised of Lot 40 whiskey, homemade coffee liqueur, demerara simple syrup, cold brew concentrate and vanilla extract. They can pair that with a basket of "Where the Wild Wings Are" chicken wings.

When Mumford & Sons come to town on June 13, fans can chow down on some "Delta Deep Fried Pickles" and sip a fruity "Little Lion Lychee," which is made up of Ketel One vodka, SoHo lychee liqueur, Tio Pepe Fino sherry, simple syrup, lime and coconut water.

And for those about to rock out to AC/DC on September 16, they can get wired on a "Back in Black Espresso Martini" while munching on a "Rock N’ Roll Spring Roll," made of ground beef, onion, salt and black pepper, garlic, American cheese and secret sauce.

“We are proud to create a true food and beverage destination at Rogers Stadium to support the incredible live entertainment,” LOVE vice president Luca Di Donato said in a statement. “Through innovative culinary offerings, we are redefining the stadium experience and raising expectations for what dining at a live entertainment venue can be.”

See a photo gallery of the full menu here.