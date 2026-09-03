Rogers Stadium Suffers ‘Significant Damage’ From Wednesday’s Thunderstorms

Southern Ontario was rocked by powerful thunderstorms yesterday (September 2), which wreaked havoc across the area, including Toronto’s Rogers Stadium.

Helicopter footage from CP24 / CTV News Toronto showed “significant damage” to the 50,000-plus capacity venue including the grandstand’s bleacher seats, which have been twisted and wrecked, tents and temporary structures that have been destroyed, and a considerable amount of debris that is spread out over the grounds.

In an email to CTV News, the venue noted that no one on site was injured during the freak storms.

“As a result of yesterday’s extreme weather, Rogers Stadium sustained significant damage,” they wrote. “We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and will provide further information as it becomes available.”

CTV News adds that Rogers Stadium did not yet provide details about the specific damaged structures or an estimated cost of repairs.

The city’s largest venue has hosted concerts by Bruno Mars, Noah Kahan, BTS and most recently, Chris Stapleton, who performed on Tuesday (September 1).

AC/DC will close out the concert season for the venue with their Power Up Tour (featuring support from The Pretty Reckless) on September 16. As of right now, the concert is still scheduled to go as planned.