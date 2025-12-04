The 33-year-old Spanish musician will tour across Europe, North and South America beginning in March. The lone Canadian date will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 13.

Rosalía has announced a massive global tour for 2026 in support of her latest album, LUX .

The tour announcement arrives just as her acclaimed fourth album, LUX, is dominating critics' year-end lists for 2025. LUX became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history by a Spanish-speaking female artist.

Registration for the fan presale is now open at Ticketmaster and closes on Sunday, December 7 at midnight EST. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 11 at 9:00AM local time. More info can be found here.

2026 LUX tour dates:

3/16 Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

3/18 Paris, France @ Accor Arena

3/2 Paris, France @ Accor Arena

3/22 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

3/25 Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

3/3 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

4/1 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

4/3 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

4/4 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

4/8 Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena

4/9 Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena

4/13 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

4/15 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

4/17 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

4/18 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

4/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

4/27 Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

4/29 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

5/1 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

5/5 London, England @ The O2

6/4 Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

6/8 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

6/11 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/13 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

6/16 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/2 Chicago, IL @ United Center

6/23 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/27 Las Vegas, NV @ T/Mobile Arena

6/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

7/3 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

7/6 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

7/16 Bogotá, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

7/24 Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

7/25 Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

8/1 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

8/2 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

8/1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Farmasi Arena

8/15 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena VFG

8/19 Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

8/24 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

8/26 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

9/3 San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico