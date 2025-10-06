Today (October 6), surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed they are set to return to the stage in 2026 for the Fifty Something Tour , Rush's first tour since 2015.

The band will kick things off on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where Rush last performed with Peart on August 1, 2015, concluding the band's R40 Tour. The 12-date North American tour will also stop off in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, the band's hometown of Toronto, and finally Cleveland.

Joining Lee and Lifeson on the tour and taking over drumming duties will be Anika Nilles.

In a statement, Lee and Lifeson noted the tour will be "in celebration of Rush’s music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart," who died on January 7, 2020 from brain cancer at the age of 67.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," Lee said in the statement. "A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026, my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.

"Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey," he continued. "Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.

"Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of RUSH show you’ve grown accustomed to expect from us," he concluded. "We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together."

Peart's widow and daughter, Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, also shared their support for the tour, adding, "We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

"Neil’s musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

Lee and Lifeson also posted a video to the Rush YouTube channel, discussing their "difficult decision" to reunite without their co-founding member. Watch it below.

The general onsale begins at 12:00PM EST on Friday, October 17, with an artist presale beginning on Monday, October 13 at 12:00PM EST. Fans can now sign up for the artist presale over at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59PM EST. More info can be found here.

Rush Fifty Something Tour Dates:

Sun Jun 07 - Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue Jun 09 - Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu Jun 18 - Mexico City, MX. Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 - Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 - Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thu Jul 16 - Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jul 18 - Chicago, IL United Center

Tue Jul 28 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 30 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 07 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 09 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 17 - Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena