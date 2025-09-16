Set to take over Empire Polo Club at Indio, CA over the two weekends of April 10-12 and 17-19, the festival revealed its lineup late on September 15, which sees the highly anticipated return of Bieber - who recently dropped by SWAG and SWAG II - to the stage after what will be three and a half years away. It marks his first time headlining Coachella after making numerous guest appearances over the years with Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, Chance the Rapper, and Tems and Wizkid.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and KAROL G have been announced as the headliners for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Carpenter, meanwhile, returns to Coachella after turning a lot of heads with her performances at last year's festival.

Other big names set to perform in front of the 100,000+ crowd include The xx, Nine Inch Noize (a mysterious but rumoured collaboration between tourmates Trent Reznor's Nine Inch Nails and Alexander Ridha’s Boys Noize), The Strokes, Young Thug, GIVĒON, KATSEYE, Turnstile, Disclosure, Addison Rae, Laufey, Sombr, Ethel Cain, Dijon and many, many more.

General admission passes for the festival general admission start at $649 USD for Weekend 1 and $549 for Weekend 2. Those who attended the two previous festivals receive early access to buy passes beginning Thursday, Sept. 18 at 11:00AM PST. More info can be found here.

