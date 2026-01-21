For the second year in a row, Sabrina Carpenter is set to take over the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
The 26-year-old Grammy winner and multiple nominee leads the list of names who will perform at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah and takes place live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.
Also set to perform that night in a special segment are the nominees in the category of Best New Artist: Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, sombr, and The Marías.
Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with nine nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Other artists with multiple nominations include Lady Gaga with seven, and Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Bad Bunny, all with six.