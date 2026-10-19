Selena Gomez Admits That Nicotine Vaping Has Changed Her Voice, Says She Has Quit

Selena Gomez says she has quit nicotine vaping after realizing it had changed her voice.

The 34-year-old star posted a video to Instagram on Sunday (October 18), confessing that she had given up the habit and confirming that it is responsible for the change in her voice.

She says she vaped nicotine “a lot,” adding that it was so hard to quit. “I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it, or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid, and it’s changed my voice.”

Gomez addressed the rumours of her vocal change, saying that that if fans don’t like hearing her voice it’s totally fine, suggesting, “Just don’t listen to it. Just don’t listen.”

Having just quit, she added, “I just hope that I can keep it up. If you are going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks.”

Previously, Gomez addressed the difference in her voice, explaining in an Instagram Live stream that her voice just gets weird, explaining, “My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all.”

Back in 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, for which she received a life-saving kidney transplant donated by her friend and actress Francia Raisa. Lupus is known to cause hoarseness or a raspy voice, as well as vocal fatigue.