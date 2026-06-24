Sesame Street To Release An Album of Pop Song Parodies

The Muppets of Sesame Street are releasing an album of parodies featuring some of the biggest pop songs in recent years.

Out July 26, Parody Party will feature seven kid-friendly renditions of songs by Chappell Roan (“Hot to Go!”), Taylor Swift (“Shake It Off”), Bruno Mars (“I Just Might”), Carly Rae Jepsen (“Call Me Maybe”), “RAYE (“Where Is My Husband!”), HUNTR/X (“Golden”) and Icona Pop (“I Love It”).

“Sesame Street has always been at the forefront of popular culture, using music as a powerful way to connect with each new generation,” Aaron Bisman, SVP, head of marketing for Sesame Workshop, said in a statement. “From iconic original songs to clever, catchy parodies, music has long helped us engage the adults in young children’s lives while bringing our educational mission to life in fresh, engaging ways. Parody Party marks an exciting new chapter in Sesame Street’s musical history and reinforces our ongoing commitment to creativity, innovation and cultural relevance.”

First single, “Take a Bite,” parodies Bruno Mars’s “I Just Might,” with Cookie Monster on lead vocals, singing and nom-nom-noming about, what else? Cookies! and the best way to make them. Watch the video for the song below.

According to Billboard, the other tracks on the album will feature:

“Where Is My Lovie?” - Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Elmo’s take on RAYE’s “Where Is My Husband!” where they search for a missing favourite toy

“Go for the Gold” - Abby, Zoe and Rosita celebrate ”the power of teamwork and friendship” to the tune of HUNTR/X’s “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

“Got to Go” - Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby turn Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” into an instructional potty-training anthem for kids

“Me Want It, But Me Wait” - Cookie Monster puts a spin on Icona Pop’s “I Love It” by trying to fight temptation to eat cookies

“Sort It All Along” - Oscar the Grouch uses Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” to schools us on sorting and recycling

“Share It Maybe” - Cookie Monster preaches the importance of sharing cookies when you’ve got ‘em