Appearing on the ballot for the first time are Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!nk, Shakira, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its class of 2026, featuring the most diverse list of artists to date. ( No one tell Gene Simmons. )

Returning to the ballot after previous nominations are The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis and Sade.

This year marks the most contenders on a ballot with a total of 17; in 2025 only 14 artists were nominated for the honour.

Artists or bands become eligible for induction 25 years after releasing their first commercial recording. P!nk is the only artist on the 2026 ballot to be nominated in her first year of eligibility.

Phill Collins is the only 2026 nominee to already have a spot in the Hall of Fame, after his induction as a member of Genesis in 2010.

Voting will take place over the next two months by the Hall's 1,200 voters.