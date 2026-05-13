The country superstar's seventh album will arrive just weeks after she opens up for Harry Styles at his 12-night residency in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

Posting to her socials, the 60-year-old singer-songwriter wrote, "This album is a homage to my roots, my youth and my mother."

In a statement, she called the album her "most personal" one to date.

"A lot of Little Miss Twain is reflective of my teens, my roots as well as the energy of the rock and R&B I loved so much, but still with that Western twang," she said. "Where I’m from you don’t go anywhere on a horse — you go on a snowmobile. I was dreaming about the Western lifestyle and I was living in a very different world than where I ended up."

In a recent interview with People, Twain elaborated on the forthcoming project, saying, "I feel really settled and at peace with a lot of the challenges and things that I've gone through, but who hasn't — at my age — gone through stuff, right? But at some point in your life, it's healthy to come to peace and terms with the things that you revisit maybe a little more often than is good for you."

"It was really fun to revisit the past with a really great and positive outlook..." she continued. "I took ownership of being able to say to myself and to share it out loud in the music that it's made me who I am. I wouldn't trade it for anything because I'm actually quite happy with where I am and who I am and I wouldn't trade that."