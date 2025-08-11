McDonald's is introducing the All Dressed McShaker™ Fries, featuring the iconic Canadian flavour, and the Strawberry Pie to menus at its restaurants across the country.

McDonald’s Canada has announced it is teaming up with Shania Twain for a partnership that will see the Canadian country music superstar add her flair to fan-favourite menu items.

In addition, McDonald's will be offering a Cowboy Boot Keychain, a "playful, limited-edition keepsake that fans can style their own way by clipping it onto a tote, adding it to your keys, or wearing it as a bag charm."

In a press release, Shania expressed her excitement for the promotion, having worked at the fast food chain before her music career took off.

“This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me,” Shania says. “I fell in love with McDonald’s fries while working as a crew member in Toronto, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal. Whether you’re enjoying your All Dressed McShaker Fries, or gearing up for a big moment, life is just more exciting when you’re all dressed up.”

iHeartRadio's Shannon Burns sat down with Shania, who calls her McDonald's collab "a full circle moment for me."

"I was a teenager when I worked at McDonald's," she says. "Two different McDonald's locations and, you know, I always loved the fries and I loved working the fry station. And it's just a natural fit all these years later. I wouldn't make my living at McDonald's now because now I make my living as a singer and I go to McDonald's just to have the fries. The all dressed up are just addictive."

Shania says she learned a lot about work ethic during her time working at McDonald's, admitting, "I took my job seriously. I learned so much about my work ethic there. Be on time, smile, be friendly with people. I took a lot of those principles with me as I built my own business and have so many of my own employees and staff. And I had a lot of fun doing it. I think, is a big part of it as well."

Watch the full interview below.