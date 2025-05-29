The Pickering native will kick things off on August 2 in Pristina, Kosovo and head across Europe before coming to North America for shows in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Shawn Mendes has announced the On the Road Again tour that will see him play select international dates in support of his latest album, Shawn .

Last fall, he performed a series of intimate gigs leading up to the release of Shawn, including an intimate hometown show at Toronto's Massey Hall.

In a social post, Mendes wrote, “I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognize and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows. It’s an honour and I'm just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love.”

Supporting him on the tour for various date will be Maro, Lubiana and Mendes collaborator Eddie Benjamin.

Various presales will take place on Wednesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 5 at 10:00AM local time, with the general onsale happening Friday, June 6 at 10:00AM local time. More information can be found at http://www.shawnmendesofficial.com/live.

On The Road Again Tour Dates:

8/2 Pristina, Kosovo - Sunny Hill Festival

8/5 Kraków, Poland - TAURON Arena !

8/7 Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival

8/9 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest

8/12, 2025 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena !

8/14 St. Pölten, Austria - Frequency Festival

8/16 London, UK - The 02 !

8/20 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome !

8/22 Zürich, Switzerland - Zürich Openair

8/26 Madrid, Spain Movistar Arena !

8/28 Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena !

8/31 Munich, Germany - Superbloom Festival !

9/25 Boston, MA - TD Garden %

9/28 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage %

10/1 Montréal, QC - Bell Centre %

10/3 New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium %

10/8 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion %

10/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena %

10/14 San Francisco, CA - Frost Amphitheater %

10/17 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl %

! support from MARO and Lubiana

% support from Eddie Benjamin