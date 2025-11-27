Shawn Mendes, Daniel Caesar, Clairo, Ravyn Lenae, Earl Sweatshirt and more will perform at the third annual Artists for Aid concert in support of Sudan and Palestine in Los Angeles on January 10, 2026.
Organized by Toronto's Mustafa the Poet, the night will be hosted by Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal, with all proceeds going to the Sudanese American Physicians Association and Palestine children’s relief fund.
Other artists scheduled to play at the event include Alex G, Lucy Dacus, Blood Orange, Safia Elhillo, 007 Shake, Faye Webster, Omar Apollo, Jazmine Sullivan, Geese, Snoh Aalegra, Rex Orange County, Noname, Raphael Saadiq, Noor Hindi, and Tamino.
In a social post, Mustafa wrote, "A gratitude unfeigned for all these artists who have agreed to donate their time & voices to this, the journey here has not been a simple one."
Ticket buyers can head to artistsforaid.org to sign up for a presale with an on-sale date expected to happen next week.
