Shawn Mendes, Daniel Caesar, Clairo, Ravyn Lenae, Earl Sweatshirt and more will perform at the third annual Artists for Aid concert in support of Sudan and Palestine in Los Angeles on January 10, 2026.

Organized by Toronto's Mustafa the Poet, the night will be hosted by Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal, with all proceeds going to the Sudanese American Physicians Association and Palestine children’s relief fund.