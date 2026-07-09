Shawn Mendes Partners With C. F. Martin & Co. For Two New Signature Guitars

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a guitar just like the one Shawn Mendes plays, well, we have some good news!

The Pickering-born singer-songwriter is teaming up with C. F. Martin & Co. to released two limited edition signature guitars.

According to a press release, the 000-28 Shawn Mendesand the Road Series000-10E Shawn Mendes were “inspired by a small-bodied Martin from the 1920s that became part of Shawn’s writing and recording process, the two models bring its intimate feel and distinctive vintage details to today’s players.”

“This latest partnership expands that story with two full-size 000 models—one a highly limited Style 28 instrument inspired by his stage guitar, the other a more accessible, performance-ready acoustic-electric,“ it continues.

Mendes has previously partnered with C. F. Martin & Co. back in 2022 on the 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes. He first discovered a vintage Martin 0-42 model in a Brooklyn guitar shop, and later built a guitar for his live performances based on that instrument, which became the foundation for these two new models.

“Martin guitars are my first go-to guitar to pick up when I’m making a song,” Mendes said in a statement. “They feel like they have a story in them. They feel like they have songs in them.”

“It’s super important to me to have more than one option—a more accessible guitar for people and one that is closer to the thing that I play onstage,” he added.

Only 88 copies of the 000-28 Shawn Mendes will be available to buy worldwide.

Read more about it here.