The nationwide cultural initiative is set to feature a lineup of the country’s biggest stars to celebrate and unite behind Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team as they prepare for next year's World Cup.

The Canada Soccer Foundation has announced the launch of its Iconic XI Ambassador program, naming Shawn Mendes, Sidney Crosby and Simu Liu as its first ambassadors revealed for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26™.

In total, a curated group of 11 homegrown leaders from the worlds of entertainment, sport, fashion, music, media and the arts will be named, with Mendes (music), Crosby (sports) and Simu Liu (entertainment) repping their industries.

The press release adds, "More than a campaign, it’s a national movement and a moment for Canada to shine in front of the entire world. Members of the Iconic XI will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our players to champion their stories and help rally the country behind them."

In a statement, gold medal winner Sidney Crosby said, “I’m excited to partner with Canada Soccer as they launch their Iconic XI ambassador program ahead of the FIFA World Cup. It’s always an honor to represent Canada on the national stage, and I’m happy to support my fellow Canadian athletes. I’ll be cheering for them along the way.” ​