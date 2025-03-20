The Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter (real name Sia Furler) filed the divorce papers on Wednesday (March 19) at the Los Angeles Superior Court, listing March 18 as the date of the couples separation.

Sia has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Daniel Bernard.

"Irreconcilable differences" was given for the reason of the petition. Sia is asking the court not to grant Bernard spousal support.

According to the Associated Press, court documents revealed that Sia secretly gave birth to a child named Somersault Wonder Bernard on March 27, 2024. She is asking for legal and physical custody of the 11-month old.

The two were legally wed in December of 2022, then held an intimate marriage ceremony in May 2023 in Portofino, Italy with only four guests in attendance.

Somersault is Sia's third child. In 2019 she adopted two teenage boys who were about to age of out of foster care.