Sienna Spiro Announces 2027 North American Shows

Sienna Spiro has announced a new leg of her My House Tour that will see her play additional shows in North America throughout 2027.

The 21-year-old UK singer-songwriter will extend her tour into next year beginning in Dallas on August 3. She will head across the U.S. before coming up to Toronto for two shows at Massey Hall on August 20 and 21, and then Vancouver on September 4 at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

On her socials, Spiro announced the dates, writing, “I know I’m not even halfway through the first tour, but it’s just toooo good. So I’m coming back !!!”

Over the next few weeks, she is set to play sold-out shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

An Artist Presale begins on Wednesday, October 21 at 10:00AM local time, with a Live Nation Presale happening on Thursday, October 22 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will take place on Friday, October 23 at 10:00AM local time.

Sienna Spiro My House Tour dates:

10/21 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/23 Montreal, QC - L’Olympia

10/25 Toronto, ON - History

10/27 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/28 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/30 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/31 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/2 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/4 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/5 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/7 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11/9 San Francisco, CA - The Castro

11/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

8/3 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

8/5 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

8/6 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

8/8 Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

8/10 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

8/12 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

8/14 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

8/15 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/17 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

8/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

8/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

8/23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

8/25 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

8/26 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

8/28 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

8/30 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/2 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

9/4 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

9/5 Portland, OR - TBA

9/7 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

9/9 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

9/14 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center