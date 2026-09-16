Simple Plan Have Written A Children’s Book, ‘I’m Just a Kid: The Story of Simple Plan’

Simple Plan have announced they have written a children’s book, I’m Just a Kid: The Story of Simple Plan.

The book is being published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, and features illustrations by Jomike Tejido.

I’m Just a Kid tells “the story of four ordinary kids who became friends, never gave up on each other, and created music that would reach millions of people around the world.”

In a social post, the Montreal pop-punk vets wrote that the book “follows the four of us as we try to write our first song, face challenges along the way, and ultimately learn the importance of compromise and sticking together.”

Simple Plan note that “over the last few years, we’ve noticed that so many of you have become parents and are sharing your love of the band with your kids. That’s what made us want to write this book! We wanted to connect with you in a whole new way as you begin this new chapter in your lives.”

I’m Just a Kid: The Story of Simple Plan will be out on March 9, 2027

Pre-orders and more information can be found here. .