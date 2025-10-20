The 2026 Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix du Canada has announced the CGV Experience, combining racing, music and a festival atmosphere at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QC over the weekend of May 22 to 24 2026.
The CGV Concert Series will offer a 100% Canadian music line-up featuring performances by Simple Plan and Matt Lang (May 22), Bryan Adams and Dean Brody (May 23), and Alessia Cara and The Beaches (May 24).
Ticket holders for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix will receive access to an exclusive presale from Tuesday, October 21 at 10:00AM to Thursday, October 23 at 9:59AM EST. The general on sale will begin on Thursday, October 23 at 10:00AM EST, exclusively on gpcanada.ca.
Ticket prices: Friday - $250 + taxes, Saturday - $350 + taxes and Sunday - $350 + taxes.
All passes will include:
More information can be found here.