The 2026 Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix du Canada has announced the CGV Experience, combining racing, music and a festival atmosphere at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QC over the weekend of May 22 to 24 2026.

The CGV Concert Series will offer a 100% Canadian music line-up featuring performances by Simple Plan and Matt Lang (May 22), Bryan Adams and Dean Brody (May 23), and Alessia Cara and The Beaches (May 24).