Directed by Didier Charrette, the film is described as an "intimate documentary capturing the remarkable 25-year journey of Canadian punk rock fan-favourites" that "offers an unprecedented look into the band's journey from basement shows in Montreal to global stardom."

Pop-punk legends Simple Plan are the subject of a new documentary titled Simple Plan: The Kids In The Crowd , which is set to begin streaming via Prime Video on July 8.

"We're thrilled to share this first look at our documentary. The film captures our journey, struggles, and most memorable moments together. Creating it has been deeply meaningful, and sharing our story is the perfect way to celebrate our 25th anniversary," the band said in a statement.

"The Kids in the Crowd is about dreaming big and perseverance," they added. "It's a story of friendship, brotherhood, and music's transformative power. Our hope is that it encourages people to believe in themselves and inspires a new generation of kids to find their passion, follow their hearts, and maybe even start a band in their own garage or basement...just like we did!"

Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, the doc also includes interviews with the band's peers such as Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland and Noodles (The Offspring), and Fat Mike (NOFX).

Watch the trailer below.