According to The Hollywood Reporter , how much HarbourView paid or what the majority stake is has not been disclosed. However, the firm did reveal that the partnership does include both publishing and recorded royalties.

Slipknot has sold a majority stake in their catalogue to HarbourView Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space.

Back in August, Billboard reported that a deal was in the making, with an expected price tag of "approximately $120 million."

The article pointed out that Slipknot own their publishing (via Sony Music Publishing), but the band’s master recording catalogue is controlled by Warner Music Group, which acquired their label Roadrunner Records back in 2007. Because of this, only the band’s royalty income was being offered for sale.

Furthermore, the partnership was said only to include the back catalogue and not any forthcoming material.

In September, Slipknot reissued their self-titled debut album for its 25th anniversary, which boasted 59 tracks, including 40 previously unreleased demos, alternate mixes and live recordings.