In a statement released by his family, Stone died from a “prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues.”

Sly Stone, the eccentric and visionary leader of '70s funk-rockers Sly & The Family Stone, has died at the age of 82.

(COPD is a condition caused by damage to the airways or other parts of the lung. This damage leads to inflammation and other problems that block airflow and make it hard to breathe.)

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly & the Family Stone,” his family said. “Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas on March 15, 1943, Stone began his music career as a DJ in California before he formed The Family Stone with his brother Freddie Stone, in 1966. The band would later also feature his sister Rose Stone.

While they began making music rooted in gospel, over time The Family Stone began to incorporate elements of rock, soul, psychedelia and funk into the mix. They had their first hit with "Dance to the Music" in 1967, with other hits following such as "Everyday People," "Hot Fun in the Summertime" and "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)."

In 1969, Sly & The Family Stone played memorable sets at the Woodstock Festival and the Summer of Soul concert in Harlem, NY.

After releasing their groundbreaking album, There's a Riot Goin' On in 1971, the band struggled to stay together, releasing two more albums before breaking up in 1975 following a concert at Radio City Music Hall.

Stone would go on to release multiple solo albums, but his career was overshadowed by erratic behaviour and drug abuse, culminating in multiple arrests for cocaine possession.

Sly and the Family Stone was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and received a tribute at the 2006 Grammy Awards, in which he made a rare but memorable appearance.

In 2011, Stone came out of seclusion to release what would be his final album, the poorly-received I’m Back! Family & Friends, which featured remixes and covers of his old material. Around the same time, the New York Post reported that Stone was homeless and living in a small camper van.

In the family's statement, they added that before his death Stone had "recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course."