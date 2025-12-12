The 54-year-old rapper has been named Team USA's first-ever Honorary Coach for the 2026 Winter Games in Cortina and Milano, Italy. Snoop will be encouraging and supporting American athletes on the sidelines for both the Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Snoop Dogg is gonna need his granddaughter to teach him Italian, because he is headed to The Boot come February.

He posted the news on Linkedin (yes, Coach Snoop has a profile), writing about how his experience as a correspondent for NBC during the 2024 Summer Games in Paris wanted to make him more involved.

"From the moment I rolled into Paris, I was instantly welcomed into the USOPC family," Snoop said. "I felt the energy, the pride, and the love of sport that makes this team special. The way the staff lifts up the athletes… the way the athletes inspire the world… it had me hooked from day one.

"So I’m jumping in as Team USA’s first Honorary Coach, a role that’s all about celebrating and supporting athletes beyond what fans see on the field of play," he continues. "I’m here to bring my voice, my heart, and maybe a little wisdom from the sidelines… to help motivate Team USA, shine a light on the full athlete journey, and uplift the people who make their dreams possible.

Snoop will be a busy man in February, as he will also once again provide "his unique perspective to viewers" as an NBC correspondent for the games.

See his Linkedin post here.

