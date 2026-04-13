After teasing an upcoming tour last week, the 20-year-old singer has confirmed 37 dates in arenas across North America throughout fall 2026.

sombr has announced he'll be playing North American dates later this year on his "You Are The Reason" Tour.

Following festival dates throughout the summer that include Osheaga in Montreal on August 1, the tour will kick off in Quebec City, QC at the Fono Festival on September 11, followed by the Sommo Festival in New Glasgow, PEI on September 12. Other Canadian dates on the tour include Vancouver's Rogers Arena on September 29 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on November 11.

Interpol, The Hellp, Balu Brigada, Tom Odell, The Last Dinner Party, Hannah Jadagu and Dove Cameron will open up select dates.

Fans can sign up here for an artist presale that begins Tuesday, April 14 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will then follow on Friday, April 17 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.

sombr (real name Shane Boose) most recently performed at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival this past weekend, where he was joined by Billy Corgan for a cover of Smashing Pumpkins' "1979."

See the full list of dates below.

sombr "You Are The Reason" Tour dates:

9/11 Quebec City, QC @ Fono Festival

9/12 New Glasgow, PEI @ Sommo Festival

9/29 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/1 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/2 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/6 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/7 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/9 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

10/13 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/14 Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/16 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/17 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/20 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/22 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/24 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

10/25 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/27 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/28 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/30 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/31 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/1 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/3 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/4 Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/6 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/7 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/8 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/10 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/13 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

11/14 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/16 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/18 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

11/21 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/23 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden