sombr has announced he'll be playing North American dates later this year on his "You Are The Reason" Tour.
After teasing an upcoming tour last week, the 20-year-old singer has confirmed 37 dates in arenas across North America throughout fall 2026.
Following festival dates throughout the summer that include Osheaga in Montreal on August 1, the tour will kick off in Quebec City, QC at the Fono Festival on September 11, followed by the Sommo Festival in New Glasgow, PEI on September 12. Other Canadian dates on the tour include Vancouver's Rogers Arena on September 29 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on November 11.
Interpol, The Hellp, Balu Brigada, Tom Odell, The Last Dinner Party, Hannah Jadagu and Dove Cameron will open up select dates.
Fans can sign up here for an artist presale that begins Tuesday, April 14 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will then follow on Friday, April 17 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.
sombr (real name Shane Boose) most recently performed at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival this past weekend, where he was joined by Billy Corgan for a cover of Smashing Pumpkins' "1979."
See the full list of dates below.
sombr "You Are The Reason" Tour dates:
9/11 Quebec City, QC @ Fono Festival
9/12 New Glasgow, PEI @ Sommo Festival
9/29 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/1 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/2 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/6 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/7 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/9 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
10/13 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
10/14 Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/16 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/17 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/20 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/22 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
10/25 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/27 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/28 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/30 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/31 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/1 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
11/3 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/4 Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/6 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/7 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/8 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/10 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/13 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
11/14 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/16 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/18 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
11/21 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/23 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden