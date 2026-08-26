Soundgarden To Reunite For NFL Season Opener With The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen & Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready

Soundgarden will return to the stage next month for a special halftime show during the NFL season opener on Wednesday, September 9, when the Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.

The surviving members of Soundgarden (Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd) will be joined by vocalist Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Recklesson vocals, along with fellow Seattleite Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, who will also be performing that night’s National Anthem.

Momsen and McCready previously performed with Soundgarden during their induction ceremony into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, along with original bassist Hiro Yamamoto, Brandi Carlile, Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Anne Wilson of Heart, and late frontman Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni.

Following that performance, Momsen told the press, “The reality is I’m here for anything they want or need. If they call me, I’m there. It’s that simple.”

Unfortunately, while the game will be airing on NBC, a rep for Soundgarden said the band’s halftime show will not be featured on the broadcast.

Soundgarden are expected to release their final album featuring vocals from Cornell (who died by suicide in 2017) some time next year. Last month drummer Matt Cameron told the Let There Be Talk podcast that the album was currently in the mixing stages and that Cornell’s voice would feature on eight songs.

“I think that that’s pretty much all there is with vocals,” Cameron said. “We had some instrumentals left over that [guitarist] Kim [Thayil] wants to work on. So maybe we’ll do some new stuff together, which would be fine by me.”

The album was subjected to delay following a lengthy and extensive legal dispute with Cornell’s widow Vicky, which was eventually resolved in 2023.