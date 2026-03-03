The £5 coin features silhouettes of all five members - Scary, Ginger, Sporty, Baby and Posh - alongside their authentic autographs. They come in a range of editions, including the Spice Girls 2026 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin, available exclusively from The Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint is celebrating the Spice Girls' 30th anniversary with an official commemorative coin.

Created by artist Ffion Rees (Nee Gwillim), each of the five packaging designs is strictly limited to 15,000 coins worldwide.

Each "Brilliant Uncirculated" edition of the coin retails for £18.50, with a range of gold and silver proof coins also for sale, ranging from £180.00 to £10,535.00. The obverse design features the official portrait of His Majesty King Charles III by Martin Jennings.

According to a press release, "The Royal Mint worked closely with the band to carefully curate a design that celebrates the incredible legacy of The Spice Girls. This official tribute allows fans to own a piece of pop history, celebrating a group whose message of female empowerment and unforgettable fashion proved that Girl Power could conquer the world.”

“It’s a huge honour for us to be celebrated by The Royal Mint and follow in the footsteps of some true music icons," Spice Girls said in a statement. “2026 marks a special year for us as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our debut single and album. We could never have imagined that we would be recognised in this way – the first female group to be given their very own coin…what a moment for Girl Power!”

