Founded in April 2006 by Swedish entrepreneurs Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, Spotify is sharing the listening habits of its more than 751 million monthly active users (290 million paid subscribers) to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Spotify has unveiled its list of the most streamed artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and audiobooks in the digital streaming platform's history.

Taylor Swift tops the list of most streamed artists of all time, ahead of Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande, who round out the top five.

It's Bad Bunny though who tops the list of most streamed albums with 2022's Un Verano Sin Ti. Not far behind it are The Weeknd's Starboy (2016), Ed Sheeran's ÷ (Deluxe) (2017), Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR (2021) and The Weeknd's After Hours (2020).

The Weeknd might just be the most dominant artist of all, however, as his 2019 hit "Blinding Lights" is the most streamed song of all time with more than 5.3 billion streams to date. Next is Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," followed by The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather," The Weeknd and Daft Punk's "Starboy" and Harry Styles' "As It Was."

Also included were the services top streaming podcasts and audiobooks. See the full lists here.