The fellow tortured poet penned "A Poem By Stevie Nicks" on the date of September 13 at 8:50PM. It is included as an insert with the album's vinyl edition, and printed on the inlay sleeve of the CD.

It begins, "He was in love with her/ Or at least she thought so/ She was broken hearted/ Maybe he was too/ Neither of them knew/ He really can’t answer her/ He’s afraid of her/ He’s hiding from her/ And he knows — that he’s hurting her/ She tells the truth/ She writes about it/ She’s an informer/ He’s an x-lover/ There’s nothing there for her/ She’s already gone."

She closes by signing off, “For T — and me…”

You can read the full poem below.

Swift includes a tribute to her hero Nicks on the album's closing song, “Clara Bow,” where she sings, “You look like Stevie Nicks in ’75, the hair and lips. The crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshinе, a full eclipse.”