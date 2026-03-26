Sublime's fourth official album, Until The Sun Explodes , will mark their first full-length with singer Jakob Nowell, whose late father Bradley Nowell was the band's original frontman. Founding members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh will also be a part of the new lineup. (Bradley Nowell died of a heroin overdose in 1996.)

So-Cal ska-punk legends Sublime have announced they will release their first new album in 30 years on June 12.

In a press release, Jakob Nowell explained that he is not replacing his father, but adding to the band's story.

“The last Sublime record that will ever be made is Self-Titled," he says. "There’s no replacing history, period. Until the Sun Explodes the album is an epilogue, and ‘Until the Sun Explodes’ the single is the epilogue to the epilogue. It is a tribute to the expansive works of Sublime, it is an acknowledgment for all that my father has done for me my entire life, and most importantly it is a thank you. I love you dad, and I owe you my life.”

Sublime was formed in 1988 by Bradley Nowell, Wilson and Gaugh, who released their debut album, 40oz. to Freedom, in 1992. Two subsequent albums were released, 1994's Robbin' the Hood and 1996's Sublime, before Nowell's unexpected death while the band was on tour.

Wilson and Gaugh reformed Sublime in 2009 with new singer Rome Ramirez, however, the band were forced to change their name to Sublime with Rome the following year after Nowell's estate issued a legal challenge to the use of the trademarked name for a venture without including his name. The band released four albums before splitting up in 2024.

The release of a new Sublime album coincides with filmmaker Justin Chon's upcoming biopic on the band, starring Riverdale's KJ Apa as Nowell.