After playing shows across Europe and the UK in the spring, Kevin Parker and company will head overseas with the first North American show happening on July 7 at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.

Tame Impala has announced a North American leg of their Deadbeat Tour this summer, with Djo and Dominic Fike as special guests on select dates.

From there the tour will head across America, and up to Canada for one show at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 22, followed by two shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on July 25 and 26, and one at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on September 5.

Djo, aka Joe Keery who starred in Tame Impala's recent "Loser" video, will open the first two-thirds of the tour (including Montreal and Toronto), with Fike taking over the final third (including Vancouver).

The general on-sale begins Friday, February 20th at 12:00PM local time, with a number of presales happening earlier in the week, including one for obstructed view seats (???). More info can be found here.

Tame Impala 'The Deadbeat Tour' Dates:

7/7 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL#

7/9 Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL#

7/12 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA#

7/15 Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA#

7/18 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD#

7/19 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD#

7/22 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC#

7/25 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON#

7/26 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON#

7/28 TD Garden – Boston, MA#

7/29 TD Garden – Boston, MA#

8/1 Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC#

8/4 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN#

8/25 Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH*

8/28 Target Center – Minneapolis, MN*

9/1 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA*

9/5 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC*

9/8 Moda Center – Portland, OR*

9/11 Ball Arena – Denver, CO*

9/14 Mortgage Matchup Center– Phoenix, AZ*

9/17 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX*

9/19 Toyota Center – Houston, TX*

# w/ Djo

* w/ Dominic Fike